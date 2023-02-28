Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

