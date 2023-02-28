WeBuy Price Up 13.7% This Week (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00037172 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $435.74 million and $2.76 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBuy has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00421046 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.46 or 0.28459921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.