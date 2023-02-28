Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Primerica (PRI)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.94. The stock had a trading volume of 364,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,136. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Primerica

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

