Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.44. Weibo shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 334,778 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Weibo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
