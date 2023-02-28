Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.30 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.46% from the stock’s previous close.
HOWL stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.
In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
