Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.30 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werewolf Therapeutics

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,114 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,931 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 761,883 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

