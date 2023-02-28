Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WES. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

