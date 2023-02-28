Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of -1.65.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

