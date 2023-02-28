WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.05 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13.
About WidePoint
Featured Stories
