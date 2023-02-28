WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the January 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on WiSA Technologies from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WISA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 76,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,079. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

