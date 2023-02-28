Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 14.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Workday worth $363,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.00. 1,870,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,899. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.53, a PEG ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

