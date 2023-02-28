WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $296.31 million and approximately $6.49 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.13 or 0.01314442 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013635 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.01653408 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02948177 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $327.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

