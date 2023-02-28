Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Earnings History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

