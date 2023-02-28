Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.64 and a beta of 1.51.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
