Xperi (XPER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER):

2/25/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Xperi had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Xperi had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xperi Price Performance

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

