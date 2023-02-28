YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.
YETI Stock Up 1.5 %
YETI stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
