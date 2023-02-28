YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

YETI stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

