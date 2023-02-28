Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

