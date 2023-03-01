1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 85.3% in February

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the January 31st total of 744,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 482,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a P/E ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

