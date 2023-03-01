14,781 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,275,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 304,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,258. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

