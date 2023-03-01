1,676 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

Biogen stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.13. The stock had a trading volume of 341,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,864. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.