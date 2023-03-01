36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 3.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 54,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 175,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

36Kr Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

