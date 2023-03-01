3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($22.63) to GBX 2,075 ($25.04) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.44) to GBX 2,275 ($27.45) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

