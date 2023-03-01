5,013 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

