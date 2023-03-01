6,515 Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 1,033,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRx Stock Down 4.4 %

About EQRx

Shares of EQRX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 302,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.64. EQRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

