AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 46019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

