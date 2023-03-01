Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,201. The company has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.