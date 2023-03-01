ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABB. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

