ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,694.78

ABCMETA (META) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $2,694.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003453 USD and is down -46.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,698.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

