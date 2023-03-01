abrdn plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.30 (LON:ABDN)

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ABDN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228.80 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 229.32 ($2.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABDN shares. HSBC cut shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.11).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

