Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $353,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

