Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.30.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
