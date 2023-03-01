Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.39

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.39 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 1451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Accord Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

