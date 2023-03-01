Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.85% of Acushnet worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOLF opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

