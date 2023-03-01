AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.
AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
AdaptHealth Price Performance
AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.