AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600 over the last 90 days. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

