ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.45 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.