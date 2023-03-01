adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on adidas from €101.00 ($107.45) to €115.00 ($122.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.
adidas Price Performance
ADDYY stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $121.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.