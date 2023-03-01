adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on adidas from €101.00 ($107.45) to €115.00 ($122.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

ADDYY stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $121.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

