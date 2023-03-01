Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,947 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $323.01. 1,631,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,617. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $477.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

