ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

ADT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 1,574,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,878. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ADT by 74.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

