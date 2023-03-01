ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 271,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,349. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

