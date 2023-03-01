AECOM to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. 626,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.