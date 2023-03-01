AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. AES updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AES traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 768,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AES

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.