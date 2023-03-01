Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

