Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.60. 1,230,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.58. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.