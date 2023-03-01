Aion Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $120,586.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00215283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00100344 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00054291 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

