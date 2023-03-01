Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 0.3 %

EPA:AIR opened at €124.02 ($131.94) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($106.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.22.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.