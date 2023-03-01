AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 22,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

AirIQ Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

