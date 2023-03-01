Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.68

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 69711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

