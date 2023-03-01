Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.29. 1,539,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,960,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.