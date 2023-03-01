Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.73 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Algorand has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $54.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,408,573 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,210,416 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.