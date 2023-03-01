Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $50.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00074307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025507 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,408,233 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,210,076 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.