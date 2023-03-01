Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,714,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

