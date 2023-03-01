Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $17.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,714,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of ALHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Featured Articles
