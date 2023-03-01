Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) COO Sells $2,495,162.88 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,061,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

