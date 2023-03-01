Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) COO Sells $2,495,162.88 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $186.98.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also
