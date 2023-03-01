AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,523,000 after buying an additional 639,879 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ELAN stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

